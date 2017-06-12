History Trail Leads to Washington, D.C.

Five eighth grade students at Bedford Middle School are returning to Westport today after four days in Washington, D.C., where they participated in the finals of the National History Day competition. They advanced to the finals after winning at the Fairfield County and state level.

