Hearst Buys Westport Minuteman
Acquisition of the Westport newspaper was part of a deal in which Hearst said it had purchased three daily and eight weekly newspapers and their accompanying websites from Digital First Media, including the New Haven Register and Connecticut Magazine. No sale price was disclosed, and it was not clear from the announcement whether the Minuteman, published Thursdays, will continue as a separate publication.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
