Greens Farms Garden Club elects new leadership
The following members were elected to the executive board for a two year term: Phyllis Kaschub of Fairfield, recording secretary; Pam Waesche of Westport, corresponding secretary; Rivers Teske of Westport, vice president; Maren Hood of Darien, president; Ann Watkins of Fairfield, treasurer; and Barbara Harman of Southport, assistant treasurer. less The following members were elected to the executive board for a two year term: Phyllis Kaschub of Fairfield, recording secretary; Pam Waesche of Westport, corresponding secretary; Rivers Teske of Westport, vice ... more WESTPORT - The Greens Farms Garden Club recently held its 88th annual meeting this month at the Country Club of Fairfield .
