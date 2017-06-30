Greens Farms Garden Club elects new l...

Greens Farms Garden Club elects new leadership

The following members were elected to the executive board for a two year term: Phyllis Kaschub of Fairfield, recording secretary; Pam Waesche of Westport, corresponding secretary; Rivers Teske of Westport, vice president; Maren Hood of Darien, president; Ann Watkins of Fairfield, treasurer; and Barbara Harman of Southport, assistant treasurer. less The following members were elected to the executive board for a two year term: Phyllis Kaschub of Fairfield, recording secretary; Pam Waesche of Westport, corresponding secretary; Rivers Teske of Westport, vice ... more WESTPORT - The Greens Farms Garden Club recently held its 88th annual meeting this month at the Country Club of Fairfield .

