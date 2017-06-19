Get to know...Town Conservation Director Alicia Mozian
In recognition of her crusade to improve water quality and environmental conditions, Town Conservation Director Alicia Mozian received an award from a Washington, D.C.-based charity. The Environmental Law Institute gives the National Wetlands Community Leader Award to someone who has contributed significantly to protecting wetlands or initiated the passage of wetland legislation.
