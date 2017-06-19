Get to know...Town Conservation Direc...

Get to know...Town Conservation Director Alicia Mozian

In recognition of her crusade to improve water quality and environmental conditions, Town Conservation Director Alicia Mozian received an award from a Washington, D.C.-based charity. The Environmental Law Institute gives the National Wetlands Community Leader Award to someone who has contributed significantly to protecting wetlands or initiated the passage of wetland legislation.

