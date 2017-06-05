Front facade of the Black Duck Cafe, ...

Front facade of the Black Duck Cafe, which is a converted 1840s barge.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

It's easy to be nostalgic about Westport in the not-so-long-ago days when it felt like a cozy small town that also happened to be a place where celebrities like Paul Newman and Sandy Dennis could fit right in with the rest of us. People from all over Fairfield County would drive in on weekends to catch a first-run movie at one of the four theaters in town and then grab a bowl of the peerless seafood bisque at the no-frills Ships restaurant in the center of Westport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers approve 3rd casino, MGM to fight in c... 5 hr BPT 1
News The new Chipotle restaurant and Starbucks have ... 23 hr Gordon Ramsay 2
News Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal... Thu Tommy 3
Doesn't Bridgeport have a noise ordinance? (Sep '08) Thu Dummy 49
News NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08) Thu Owen 21
News Bridgeport Ferry Passenger Charged With Yelling... Wed BPT 2
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings... Wed BPT 4
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,110 • Total comments across all topics: 281,634,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC