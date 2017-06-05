Former Westport police chief arraigned on DUI charge
Former Westport Police Chief Alfred Fiore applied to a diversionary program at his arraignment Monday when appearing for a drunken-driving charge over Memorial Day weekend. Westport Police arrested Fiore, a longtime town resident and 33-year veteran of the department, on May 26 after a minor accident.
