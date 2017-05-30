Fire Department Promotes 13

Fire Department Promotes 13

Following a wave of retirements, the Westport Fire Department today promote 13 firefighters in a Town Hall ceremony. Family, friends, and fellow firefighters, active and retired, from Westport and surrounding communities gave them a standing ovation.

