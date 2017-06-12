Family May Sue Westport Over Fatal Ca...

Family May Sue Westport Over Fatal Car Crash Into Saugatuck River

The lawyer for the family of a man who drowned after his car plunged into the Saugatuck River on Feb. 25 is reserving the right to possibly file a lawsuit against the town of Westport, the Westport News reported. Richard La Mendola, 76, died and his wife, Stephanie, was rescued after he apparently accidentally drove their 2016 BMW into the frigid river at night from the boat launch off Saxon Lane on a cold, rainy night, police said.

