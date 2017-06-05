Duck, Duck, Loose: False Start Can't ...

Duck, Duck, Loose: False Start Can't Stop Fun At Westport's Great Duck Race

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

Sunny the Duck is floating upright under sunny skies on the day of the Great Duck Race in Westport. Sunny is the mascot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08) 1 hr lifeisshort 20
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings... 2 hr BPT 1
News Possible slot machines in Bridgeport 2 hr BPT 1
News "Police-accountability" bill fails in House 2 hr BPT 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Mon johnharby 557
News Alien Conspiracy Theory: Massive Base Hidden Un... Sun Elise R Gingerich 3
News Graphic Video: Car slams people into building Sun Amerlca Gentleman... 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,559,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC