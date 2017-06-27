Drone Discussion to Follow GROUNDED at Westport Country Playhouse

Dan Gettinger, founder and the co-director of the Center for the Study of the Drone at Bard College, will be guest speaker at Westport Country Playhouse's Sunday Symposium following the Sunday, July 16, 3 p.m. matinee performance of "Grounded" by George Brant. The contemporary drama is about an ace fighter pilot, grounded by an unexpected pregnancy, and assigned to flying drones.

