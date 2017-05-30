DOT: Work on rail projects delayed

Danbury Dockyard Project The Danbury Branch Dockyard Project consists of rail improvements from the the railroad main line near Washington Street to the crossing at Jennings Place. The project will electrify the southern portion of the Danbury Line, where it splits from the main line, to approximately one mile north in the area formally known as the Dockyard in Norwalk.

