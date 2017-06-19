Don't miss out on fun, free things to do this summer
Every Friday through August 25, you can catch a concert at the Brookfield Bandstand at Town Hall. Get more details here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|17 hr
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|18 hr
|MarshallS
|2
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Cadets become graduates at Bridgeport Military ...
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|Tue
|Engineer-1
|3
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Jim bob otter
|8
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC