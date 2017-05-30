Dog licenses available to Westport re...

Dog licenses available to Westport residents

Town Clerk Patricia Strauss has announced that beginning June 1 dog licenses for 2017-2018 may be obtained from the Town Clerk's office. All dogs over six months must be licensed.

