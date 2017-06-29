Demonstrating Salad Making
Chef Dan Sabia of the recently opened Jesup Hall Restaurant in Westport demonstrates the making of a salad today at the Westport Farmers Market. Sunny weather and temperatures in the 80s brought out large crowds.
