Coalition for Westport Calls for Scrapping Planning Draft

In a statement issued today hours before a public input session on the Westport's Plan of Conservation and Development , the main land use planning document for the town, the Coalition for Westport, a minority party that touts responsible growth as its goal, called for scrapping the draft because it is "woefully incomplete and inadequate." "The Plan of Conservation and Development, which is required by statute to be revisited every 10 years, is a foundational document in the land use process which is intended to identify community needs and chart a course for future development.

