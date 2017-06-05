Chamber Donates $7,000 to Dog-Related...

Chamber Donates $7,000 to Dog-Related Nonprofits

The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce said today it donated $7,000 to dog-related nonprofits from last month's Westport Dog Festival. Recipients ranged from the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation to the Westport Police Department's K-9 unit to Tails, the Westport-based spay-neutering organization.

