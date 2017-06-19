Bicyclist Injured in Post Road East Collision
A Westport police officer tends to a bicyclist late today at Post Road East and Maple Avenue South after he was in collision with a car. He was transported by Westport EMS to Norwalk Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be serious.
