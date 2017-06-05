Beach views, rock climbers and Mediterranean charm in Westport
Award-winning Westport builder Don Miro is selling his home at 25 Sterling Drive, which he built in 2002. Built in the style of a Mediterrean villa, the 2,857-square-foot home boasts a clay tile roof, beamed ceilings and spectacular views of Long Island Sound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers approve 3rd casino, MGM to fight in c...
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|The new Chipotle restaurant and Starbucks have ...
|18 hr
|Gordon Ramsay
|2
|Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal...
|Thu
|Tommy
|3
|Doesn't Bridgeport have a noise ordinance? (Sep '08)
|Thu
|Dummy
|49
|NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Owen
|21
|Bridgeport Ferry Passenger Charged With Yelling...
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings...
|Wed
|BPT
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC