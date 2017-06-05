Beach views, rock climbers and Medite...

Beach views, rock climbers and Mediterranean charm in Westport

18 hrs ago

Award-winning Westport builder Don Miro is selling his home at 25 Sterling Drive, which he built in 2002. Built in the style of a Mediterrean villa, the 2,857-square-foot home boasts a clay tile roof, beamed ceilings and spectacular views of Long Island Sound.

Westport, CT

