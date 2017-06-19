Aquarion to Hold Public Hearing Wednesday, June 28
Aquarion Water Company will hold a Town Hall public meeting next week in Westport and clear up some of the mystery about its ongoing construction project across from Staples High School. The session set for Wednesday, June 28, at 6:30 p.m. in Town Hall auditorium will cover planned water system improvements and water conservation, an announcement said today.
