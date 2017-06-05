Annual Rose of Hope Luncheon Held in ...

Annual Rose of Hope Luncheon Held in Westport

Read more: Connecticut Post

Christie Brinkley gives her keynote address as the celebrity speaker at the Norma Pfriem Breast CenterA's 2017 Rose of Hope Luncheon Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at the Fairfield County Hunt Club, in Westport, Conn. The annual event benefits the centerA's programs and services for women with breast cancer and their families.

