AMG Acquires Control Share Of Solos Endoscopy, Inc.
Solos Endoscopy, Inc. , a provider of quality medical devices to hospitals across the country, is delighted to announce that American Medical Group LLC has acquired from Bob Segersten a controlling interest in the Company. In addition, Dom Gatto as President of American Medical Group LLC, has been elected to the Solos Board of Directors.
