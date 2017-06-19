Amateur Radio Field Day Demonstrates ...

Amateur Radio Field Day Demonstrates Ham Radio Operation at Westport Observatory

Members of the Westport Astronomical Society's Amateur Radio Club KB1WLW, Greater Bridgeport Amateur Radio Club, and the Housatonic Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the National Amateur Radio Field Day exercise, from noon June 24 to noon June 25th at the observatory located at 182 Bayberry Lane in Westport CT. As a training drill, the Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security City of Bridgeport has appointed the Westport Astronomical Society in Westport Connecticut as a temporary Emergency Operations Center for the duration of June 24th and 25th.

