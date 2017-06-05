Alan Alda Delighted With Westport Lib...

Alan Alda Delighted With Westport Library Tribute

11 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

Alan Alda reacts to a tribute paid to him at the Westport Library tonight where he was honored with the library's annual BOOKED for the Evening Award. Alda said he was delighted with a video review of his career produced by Westport filmmaker Doug Tirola and wondered how he was able to obtain some of the material.

