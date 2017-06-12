Air Quality Alert Issued As Temperatu...

Air Quality Alert Issued As Temperature Rises In Westport

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

An air quality alert has been issued for Fairfield County Monday as temperatures are expected to remain high over the next couple days. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection warns that ozone levels in the air on Monday could be unhealthy for sensitive groups such as active children and adults with respiratory diseases such as asthma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09) 1 hr Theresa Stanton 39
News PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro... 2 hr BPT 1
News Were you SEEN at Black Rock Day? 8 hr BPT 1
News Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations Sun BPT 1
News Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac... Sun BPT 1
News Juneteenth' celebration takes over Main Street,... Sun BPT 1
News Hartford-based Trantolo & Trantolo held a ribbo... Sat BPT 3
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairfield County was issued at June 12 at 2:42PM EDT

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC