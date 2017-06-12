Air Quality Alert Issued As Temperature Rises In Westport
An air quality alert has been issued for Fairfield County Monday as temperatures are expected to remain high over the next couple days. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection warns that ozone levels in the air on Monday could be unhealthy for sensitive groups such as active children and adults with respiratory diseases such as asthma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro...
|2 hr
|BPT
|1
|Were you SEEN at Black Rock Day?
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Juneteenth' celebration takes over Main Street,...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Hartford-based Trantolo & Trantolo held a ribbo...
|Sat
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC