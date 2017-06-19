2 Bridgeport men busted in Westport for ID theft, larceny
Emmanuel Modey, 22, of Bridgeport, was charged with third-degree identity theft, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit identity theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny.
