Y's Men Get Westport and Weston Update

Westport Now

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe and Weston First Selectman Nina Daniel told the Y's Men of Westport Weston today that the state's fiscal crisis, despite their best efforts, will impact their communities. Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe today answers a question at the Y's Men of Westport Weston as Weston First Selectman Nina Daniel looks on.

