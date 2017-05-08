White supremacist fliers delivered to...

White supremacist fliers delivered to Westport driveways

The fliers, sealed in plastic bags and weighed down with stones, showed up at about a dozen homes on Long Lots Road, Cross Highway and North Avenue, police say. One resident says the materials surprised her.

