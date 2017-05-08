Westport's Granola Bar Opens Third Lo...

Westport's Granola Bar Opens Third Location In Stamford

7 hrs ago

Fans of The Granola Bar , with locations in Westport and Greenwich, have reason to celebrate. The Stamford locale opens today, Monday, May 8, making the trek for artisanal coffee, avocado toast, salads, sandwiches and, of course, freshly made granola, that much closer .

Westport, CT

