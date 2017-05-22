Westport woman charged with DUI in Fairfield
According to the police report, Wade was heading westbound on Jennings Road, when she went off the road and hit a utility pole near Stonybrook Road. She failed field sobriety tests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H...
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|8 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|May 19
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|May 19
|Negrotrocity
|3
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|May 18
|Jeezzzz
|38
|Elections Enforcement staff: No campaign cash f...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC