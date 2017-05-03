Westport Student Honored At Maritime Aquarium Gala

Clay Fowler accepts a Red Apple Award during The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk's "Cirque de la Mer" gala on April 20. Elliott Bundy, a managing director of XL Catlin, accepts a Red Apple Award on behalf of the global insurer during The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk's "Cirque de la Mer" gala on April 20. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal speaks to the 400 guests during The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk's "Cirque de la Mer" gala on April 20. WESTPORT, Conn. - Westport student Elena Levin was honored at the Maritime Aquarium's Cirque de la Mer fundraiser on April 20, which raised more than $720,000 for the aquarium's environmental education programming for students in the tri-state area.

