Westport school investigated for raci...

Westport school investigated for racial, sexual discrimination

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Coleytown Middle School is the subject of a federal investigation that, in part, alleges a school principal and a guidance counselor grabbed and shook a student complaining of harassment. Coleytown Middle School is the subject of a federal investigation that, in part, alleges a school principal and a guidance counselor grabbed and shook a student complaining of harassment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp... 3 hr BPT 1
News Jury awards $855k to worker in Bridgeport pizza... 4 hr BPT 1
Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec... 8 hr gboisjo 5
News Schools worker charged in thefts (May '08) 9 hr Cheaters 238
News Police: Milford woman steals girlfrienda s car,... 22 hr America Gentleman... 1
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop 22 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Man sentenced for 'senseless' Bridgeport murder 22 hr America Gentleman... 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,079 • Total comments across all topics: 280,819,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC