Westport Police: Norwalk Driver Hid Bag Of Pot, Heroin Inside His Body
A Norwalk man was arrested Tuesday after police said he hid marijuana and heroin inside his body during a traffic stop in Westport. Police stopped a car with darkly tinted windows on Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m. on Saugatuck Avenue near Ferry Lane, police said.
