Westport Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
Westport police today arrested a Westport man on child pornography charges resulting from a search of his home more than a year ago. Daniel Kruelwitch, 52, of Compo Road South, turned himself in on an active warrant and was released after posting a $100,000 bond for a court appearance on May 25, said Lt.
