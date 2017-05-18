Westport Man Arrested on Child Pornog...

Westport Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Westport Now

Westport police today arrested a Westport man on child pornography charges resulting from a search of his home more than a year ago. Daniel Kruelwitch, 52, of Compo Road South, turned himself in on an active warrant and was released after posting a $100,000 bond for a court appearance on May 25, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ... 7 hr Samuels Furnace Man 6
News Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year... 11 hr Negrotrocity 3
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) Thu Jeezzzz 38
News Elections Enforcement staff: No campaign cash f... Thu America Gentleman... 1
News Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli... Thu America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport Man, 23, Admits Selling Heroin For M... Thu America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f... Thu America Gentleman... 5
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,740 • Total comments across all topics: 281,134,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC