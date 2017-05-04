Westport jewelry designer hosts Greenwich trunk show
Andrea Del Bello, a jeweler who specializes iin the use of gemstones and minerals in her pieces, displays a pair of the earrings she designed at Katie Fong's boutique in Greenwich, Conn., Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Andrea Del Bello, a jeweler who specializes iin the use of gemstones and minerals in her pieces, displays a pair of the earrings she designed at Katie Fong's boutique in Greenwich, Conn., Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|7 hr
|MMapp
|1
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|9 hr
|payme
|71
|Stephen Wright
|19 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec...
|23 hr
|gboisjo
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|Wed
|Ashton
|86
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC