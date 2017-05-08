Westport cops introduce Ambo, the - explosion detection' dog
Ambo is the Westport Police Department's new K9 that is trained to detect explosives. Ambo is a 3-year old yellow Labrador trained by Frank Reda, of Superior K9.
