Westport cops introduce Ambo, the - explosion detection' dog

36 min ago Read more: Westport News

Ambo is the Westport Police Department's new K9 that is trained to detect explosives. Ambo is a 3-year old yellow Labrador trained by Frank Reda, of Superior K9.

