Volunteers Repair Westport Home
More than 15 volunteers from Southport's Trinity Episcopal Church today helped repair a Westport home on Robert Lane, off Hogan Trail in the Saugatuck section. It was part of a statewide blitz to revitalize 60 homes for low-income families on the 30th annual HomeFront Day.
