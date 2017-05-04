Volunteers Repair Westport Home

More than 15 volunteers from Southport's Trinity Episcopal Church today helped repair a Westport home on Robert Lane, off Hogan Trail in the Saugatuck section. It was part of a statewide blitz to revitalize 60 homes for low-income families on the 30th annual HomeFront Day.

