Two Staples Grads Talk Race and Policing

Two Staples Grads Talk Race and Policing

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

Jeff Pegues, now CBS News Justice and Homeland Security Department correspondent, grew up in Westport, belonging to one of a handful of black families in town at the time. "From elementary school through high school, I always felt comfortable in Westport," he writes in his new book, "Black and Blue: Inside the Divide Between the Police and Black America."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City breaks ground on dock master's building at... 1 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport Matriarch, 103, 'Iconic' Volunteer H... 1 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot 12 hr Mindless Malloy 3
News Conservation takes priority in planning for fut... Sun America Gentleman... 1
News "Open carry" bill shot down Sun lifeisshort 72
News 1 dead, two police officers injured in Bridgepo... Sat Grape Soda 9
News Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra... Sat America Gentleman... 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC