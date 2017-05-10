Town Shred Day on Saturday
Westport will hold its ninth annual community shred day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at 180 Bayberry Lane at the Westport/Weston Health District. Residents may shred up to eight paper bags , or three boxes , per household, an announcement said.
