Town Shred Day on Saturday

Westport will hold its ninth annual community shred day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at 180 Bayberry Lane at the Westport/Weston Health District. Residents may shred up to eight paper bags , or three boxes , per household, an announcement said.

