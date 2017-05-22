Time to Renew Railroad Parking Permits

Time to Renew Railroad Parking Permits

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

The Westport Police Department Railroad Parking Division today began walkup annual renewals of railroad parking permits, which can also be renewed online, for a small fee, at http://www.buymypermit.com/westport . Single vehicle permits cost $325 per year and two-vehicle permit for vehicles registered to the same family at the same address are $450.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration 3 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Change considered for Harbor Yard ballpark 18 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport man accused of assaulting police off... 18 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f... 19 hr Gavone 7
News Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H... Mon BPT 1
News A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ... May 19 Samuels Furnace Man 6
News Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year... May 19 Negrotrocity 3
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC