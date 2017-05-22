Time to Renew Railroad Parking Permits
The Westport Police Department Railroad Parking Division today began walkup annual renewals of railroad parking permits, which can also be renewed online, for a small fee, at http://www.buymypermit.com/westport . Single vehicle permits cost $325 per year and two-vehicle permit for vehicles registered to the same family at the same address are $450.
