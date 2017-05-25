Thunderstorms, Flooding Possible On R...

Thunderstorms, Flooding Possible On Rainy Thursday In Westport

Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

Fairfield County residents will see plenty of rain through Memorial Day, with rain expected for most of the day Thursday, along with a possible thunderstorm and flooding. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, with a break possible this afternoon and evening.

