Thunderstorms, Flooding Possible On Rainy Thursday In Westport
Fairfield County residents will see plenty of rain through Memorial Day, with rain expected for most of the day Thursday, along with a possible thunderstorm and flooding. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, with a break possible this afternoon and evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Gang Tast Force arrested two Tuesday...
|9 hr
|BPT
|1
|Victim Shot Multiple Times At Greene Homes In B...
|9 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf...
|9 hr
|BPT
|1
|Change considered for Harbor Yard ballpark
|9 hr
|BPT
|7
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|11 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration
|19 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Bridgeport man charged in bar stabbing
|Wed
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC