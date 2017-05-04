"The Wall that Heals" mobile memorial...

"The Wall that Heals" mobile memorial, now in Bridgeport, honors Vietnam War veterans

Community members in Bridgeport are coming together to honor those who put their lives on the line during the Vietnam War with a special kind of memorial. It's called "The Wall that Heals," and it's in the process of being set up.

