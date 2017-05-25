Sunny The Duck Gets Soaked On The Saugatuck In Westport
It's a miserable rainy May day, so why not stand in the Saugatuck River and untangle ropes on a giant duck? WESTPORT, Conn. - Sunny the Duck is a fixture in the Saugatuck River in Westport in the weeks leading up to the Great Duck Race, an annual fundraiser run by the Westport Sunrise Rotary.
