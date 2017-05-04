Starting Young on Playhouse Tour

Stella Streicker, 9 months, along with mom Bridget and dad Michael of Westport tour the stage of the Westport Country Playhouse today during its 2017 Season Kick-off Block Party. On the stage were set design models from past productions.

