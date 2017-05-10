Specialty apps just for Westport as explained by Westport News' Dan Woog.
That's the free smartphone application - without the apostrophe, and with no spaces between the two words - that allows users to exchange messages and more, quickly and efficiently. If you don't know about it - or can't understand concepts like "app," "instant messaging" and "smartphone" - you should probably stop reading right now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC