Sorting Through Donations

Sorting Through Donations

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Westport Now

Members of the Westport Woman's Club sort through donations collected Saturday by Westport letter carriers of nonperishable food items for the club's food closet. Other recipients of the food drive included the Homes with Hope food pantry at the Gillespie Center, and the Weston Food Pantry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport "welcoming" to immigrants, but no "s... 4 hr BPT 1
News Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance 4 hr BPT 1
News Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year... 4 hr BPT 1
News A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ... 4 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f... 5 hr Unincorporated 3
News Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra... 12 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot 12 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,388 • Total comments across all topics: 281,061,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC