Sorting Through Donations
Members of the Westport Woman's Club sort through donations collected Saturday by Westport letter carriers of nonperishable food items for the club's food closet. Other recipients of the food drive included the Homes with Hope food pantry at the Gillespie Center, and the Weston Food Pantry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport "welcoming" to immigrants, but no "s...
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|5 hr
|Unincorporated
|3
|Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra...
|12 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|12 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC