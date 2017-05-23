Several Days Of Rainy Weather Expecte...

Several Days Of Rainy Weather Expected In Westport

A rainy Wednesday morning in Fairfield County will likely lead into a dry afternoon, but residents can expect to see much more rain the rest of the week. Low pressure will bring light rain to the area Wednesday morning, though it is expected to taper off this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

