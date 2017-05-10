River Road Gallery holds charity show for Lyme disease
Photos from Ron Landis' book, "Shadows of Lyme Disease," are on display at River Road Gallery at 21 River Road, along with the work of local photographer Larry Silver and artist Nash Hyon. Photos from Ron Landis' book, "Shadows of Lyme Disease," are on display at River Road Gallery at 21 River Road, along with the work of local photographer Larry Silver and artist Nash Hyon.
