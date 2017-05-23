Republicans Seek Municipal Candidates

The Westport Republican Town Committee is seeking candidates interested in running for the various Westport boards and commissions in November's local elections. The RTC's Municipal Boards Nominating Committee will be chaired by former Board of Finance member Ed Iannone, and will interview and recommend candidates for nomination for the Board of Selectmen, the Board of Education and the Board of Finance, an announcement said.

