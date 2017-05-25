Real Estate Report: Plenty Inventory Under $1 Million
Even though the average price of a home in Westport has been consistently hovering over $2.1 million, there are still plenty of options available under $1 million. Featured Home : This home at 5 Evergreen Parkway is listed at $990,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victim Shot Multiple Times At Greene Homes In B...
|9 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Change considered for Harbor Yard ballpark
|9 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08)
|10 hr
|This Phartzz
|42
|Bridgeport Gang Tast Force arrested two Tuesday...
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf...
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC