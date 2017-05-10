Q&A with...Alan Alda, actor and autho...

Q&A with...Alan Alda, actor and author headlining a Westport

Alan Alda, a world renown actor and writer, is set to headline the Westport LibraryA's BOOKED for the Evening to promote his new book--If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face?: My Adventures in the Art and Science of Relating and Communicating.

